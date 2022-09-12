IFIC Bank partners with Mastercard

IFIC Bank has entered a partnership with Mastercard to offer customers utility from card products and services.

Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal handed over the Principal Member License to Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO, IFIC Bank Ltd in an informal ceremony at IFIC tower Monday (12 September), said a press release.

Among others, Gitanka D Datta, DMD and chief business officer (SME & Retail), Md Monitur Rahman, DMD and head of COIT, Ferdousi Begum, head of SME and Retail Products from the Bank and Sohail Alim and Zakia Sultana, director, Account Management, Mastercard along with other high officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.