IFIC Bank organizes seminar on prevention of cyber ​​harassment

IFIC Bank, in collaboration with the BCS Women Network, organized a seminar aimed at preventing cyber harassment on 18th December (Monday).

The event, held at IFIC Tower Multipurpose Hall in Purana Paltan, focused on enhancing information security for both individuals and institutions in the digital era.

The seminar, which included participation from IFIC Bank employees nationwide, featured Shamima Begum BPM & PPM, the DIG of the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Wing of Bangladesh Police, as a guest. During the session, Shah Alam Sarwar, the Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, expressed gratitude to the attendees and emphasized the importance of heightened awareness regarding the use of personal information in the digital space sphere. Led by Mahfuza Liza, the Superintendent of Police and Secretary of the Legal and Cyber Support Department at BCS Women's Network, the seminar aimed to bolster knowledge about cyber safety among bank employees.