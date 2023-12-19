IFIC Bank organizes seminar on prevention of cyber ​​harassment

Corporates

Press Release
19 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:56 pm

IFIC Bank organizes seminar on prevention of cyber ​​harassment

Press Release
19 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank, in collaboration with the BCS Women Network, organized a seminar aimed at preventing cyber harassment on 18th December (Monday).

The event, held at IFIC Tower Multipurpose Hall in Purana Paltan, focused on enhancing information security for both individuals and institutions in the digital era.

The seminar, which included participation from IFIC Bank employees nationwide, featured Shamima Begum BPM & PPM, the DIG of the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Wing of Bangladesh Police, as a guest. During the session, Shah Alam Sarwar, the Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, expressed gratitude to the attendees and emphasized the importance of heightened awareness regarding the use of personal information in the digital space sphere.  Led by Mahfuza Liza, the Superintendent of Police and Secretary of the Legal and Cyber Support Department at BCS Women's Network, the seminar aimed to bolster knowledge about cyber safety among bank employees.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel 


 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

2h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

4h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

7h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

1h | TBS Stories
The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

45m | Multimedia
Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

4h | TBS Stories
“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

“A robust equity and bond market is essential”-Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee

5h | Multimedia