IFIC Bank organized Remittance Road show in UK

Corporates

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 04:48 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank organized Remittance Road show in UK

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 04:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC recently (26 November 2023) hosted "IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show 2023"  at Bradford, United Kingdom, to increase the inflow of remittance to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels. 

The occasion highlights swift, convenient and secure remittance delivery services of IFIC Bank, country's largest bank with highest number of branches and Uposhakhas.  

ARM Nazmus Sakib, Director of IFIC Bank and Chairman of IFIC Money Transfer UK Ltd., graced the occasion as the chief guest. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He conveyed that the bank has significantly enhanced accessibility of its products and services to the doorsteps of the people through its extensive network across the country. 

This development allows expatriates to send remittances in an efficient and secure manner using both traditional banking channels and Mobile Financial Services (MFS), he added. 

The event was chaired by IFIC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shah Alam Sarwar in the presence of esteemed members of the Board of Directors of IFIC Bank including Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Rabeya Jamali, Md Zafar Iqbal, Md Golam Mostofa, Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas. 

The bank's Corporate Secretary, Mokammel Hoque, and CEO of IFIC Money Transfer UK Limited, Monwar Hussain was also present. Sonali Business Center (UK) Limited, Bradford agent of IFIC Money Transfer UK, extended support for arranging the event

remittance / IFIC Bank / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

1h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

8h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

8h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

1h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

15m | TBS Today
America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

4h | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

5h | TBS Markets