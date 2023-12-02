IFIC Bank organized Remittance Road show in UK

IFIC Bank PLC recently (26 November 2023) hosted "IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show 2023" at Bradford, United Kingdom, to increase the inflow of remittance to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels.

The occasion highlights swift, convenient and secure remittance delivery services of IFIC Bank, country's largest bank with highest number of branches and Uposhakhas.

ARM Nazmus Sakib, Director of IFIC Bank and Chairman of IFIC Money Transfer UK Ltd., graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He conveyed that the bank has significantly enhanced accessibility of its products and services to the doorsteps of the people through its extensive network across the country.

This development allows expatriates to send remittances in an efficient and secure manner using both traditional banking channels and Mobile Financial Services (MFS), he added.

The event was chaired by IFIC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shah Alam Sarwar in the presence of esteemed members of the Board of Directors of IFIC Bank including Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Rabeya Jamali, Md Zafar Iqbal, Md Golam Mostofa, Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas.

The bank's Corporate Secretary, Mokammel Hoque, and CEO of IFIC Money Transfer UK Limited, Monwar Hussain was also present. Sonali Business Center (UK) Limited, Bradford agent of IFIC Money Transfer UK, extended support for arranging the event