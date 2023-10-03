IFIC Bank organises Remittance Roadshow in New York

Corporates

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:17 pm

IFIC Bank organises Remittance Roadshow in New York

Press Release
03 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show" has been organised in different areas of New York, United States to increase the flow of remittances to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels. The four-day roadshow was held from September 24 to September 28 in Queens, Jamaica, Bronx and Brooklyn in New York City.

The roadshow was organized to promote fast, easy and secure remittance exchange through IFIC, the country's largest bank with highest number of branches and uposhakhas. At each show, various steps taken by IFIC Bank to increase remittance flow were highlighted before the invited US diaspora and non-resident Bangladeshis.

Members of the bank's Board of Directors, ARM Nazmus Sakib, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md Golam Mostofa, Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank Shah Alam Sarwar participated in the program along with non-resident Bangladeshi residing in New York. This arrangement of the road show become alive with the spontaneous participation of expatriate Bangladeshis.

Shah Alam Sarwar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank, conveyed that the bank, well-known for its expansive branch network, has significantly enhanced accessibility to its services for the public. This development allows expatriates to send remittances to their loved ones efficiently and securely through both traditional banking channels and Mobile Financial Services (MFS). 

Furthermore, the road show not only addressed expatriate inquiries but also placed a distinct focus on bolstering the flow of expatriate income to Bangladesh, while promoting the utilization of legitimate remittance channels.

Meanwhile, the New York State Assembly praised IFIC Bank as the main sponsor of the 'Bangladeshi Migrant Day and Trade Fair - 2023' held in Manhattan, New York on September 22 and 23 in recognition of its unique support to Bangladeshi expatriates living in New York.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

8h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy