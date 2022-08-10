IFIC Bank organises Annual Recovery Meet

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank organises Annual Recovery Meet

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:02 pm
IFIC Bank organises Annual Recovery Meet

To boost up recovery of non-performing loan, IFIC Bank Limited has organised the Annual Recovery Meet-2022.  

Chaired by Shah A Sarwar, MD & CEO of IFIC Bank Ltd, the programme was held at IFIC Tower on 8 August, reads a press release. 

Shah Md Moinuddin, DMD and chief risk officer, Md Rafiqul Islam, head of loan performance management, Momenina Binte Muksood, head of special asset management department, other senior officials, and branch managers of the bank were present at the event. 

Later a cake-cutting programme was held to celebrate the satisfactory recovery of the bank.  

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

7m | Videos
Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

7m | Videos
Those who remain in morgue for years after death

Those who remain in morgue for years after death

2h | Videos
Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import