IFIC Bank organises Annual Recovery Meet

To boost up recovery of non-performing loan, IFIC Bank Limited has organised the Annual Recovery Meet-2022.

Chaired by Shah A Sarwar, MD & CEO of IFIC Bank Ltd, the programme was held at IFIC Tower on 8 August, reads a press release.

Shah Md Moinuddin, DMD and chief risk officer, Md Rafiqul Islam, head of loan performance management, Momenina Binte Muksood, head of special asset management department, other senior officials, and branch managers of the bank were present at the event.

Later a cake-cutting programme was held to celebrate the satisfactory recovery of the bank.