IFIC Bank opens sub-branch in Gazipur’s Pubail 

With the aim of taking banking services to the doorsteps of people in the country, IFIC Bank's Pubail Thana Road sub-branch was inaugurated in Pubail, Gazipur.

A ceremony was organised at the sub-branch premises on this occasion, reads a press release.

Md Anisur Rahman Miah, chairman of RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha), IFIC Bank's DMD & Chief Business Officer (Corporate) Md Nurul Hasnat, DMD & Chief Business Officer (SME & Retail) Gitanka Debdip Datta and local dignitaries were present.



