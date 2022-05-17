IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch 

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 08:15 pm

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its 161 and 162 branches at Patuakhali and Sandwip to offer modern banking services at the doorstep of respectable customers of the area. 

On 17 May, Samrat Kissa, UNO of Sandwip Upozilla inaugurated the branch in presence of Mainuddin Mission, vice chairman of Sandwip Upozilla Complex.

Mokammel Hoque, company secretary of IFIC Bank Limited; and Moktadir Mowla Selim, mayor of Sandwip municipality along with other higher officials of the bank attended the inaugural ceremony, reads a press release.

Earlier on 16 May, IFIC Bank Patuakhali branch was inaugurated by Jannat Ara Nahid, UNO of Patuakhali Sadar. Reaz Uddin, president of Bus and Minibus Owner Association; Mohammad Motiur Rahman, district muktijodhdha commander; Monjurul Mumin from branch and SME Division of IFIC Bank along with other higher officials of the bank were also present at the programme.  

