IFIC Bank opens Khagrachari branch 

IFIC Bank's new branch has been opened at Khagrachari district with the aim of including people from every part of the country into the largest banking network with the largest number of branches and sub branches. 

With the inauguration of this branch, the number of branches and sub branches of IFIC Bank reached 1,268. 

Khagrachari MP Kujendra Lal Tripura inaugurated the branch at Narikel Bagan road in Kotwali Police Station of Khagrachari District on Tuesday (23 May), reads a press release. 

Jiten Barua, president of Khagrachari press club was present as the special guest.

IFIC Bank's Agrabad branch manager Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, respected customers, prominent businessmen and dignitaries of the area were also present on the occasion.     

 

