IFIC Bank observes national mourning day

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:56 pm

IFIC Bank Limited observed the National Mourning Day through different activities marking the 46th anniversary of the martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 2021.

A webinar was held with all employees of the Bank chaired by MD and CEO of the Bank,  Shah A Sarwar. 

He stated the importance of life lessons and Visions of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman to our advancement and the development of the country. 

Bangabandhu's historic 7th March speech was also displayed in the virtual program.  

A special prayer was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other martyrs along with prayer for protection from COVID pandemic situation.  

Earlier, Senior Management of the bank also planted trees at IFIC Head Office premise along with a Branch and an Uposhakha on the same occasion.  

                                                                              

