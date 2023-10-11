IFIC Bank MD meets new DMP commissioner

11 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
In an act of courtesy and collaboration, Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, has extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar).

The cordial exchange of greetings occurred with the commissioner at the police headquarters on Wednesday morning. Mr. Syed Mansur Mustafa, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Division of the Bank and other senior officials were also present at this time.

