IFIC Bank launches 'IFIC Islamic'

26 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC launched 'IFIC Islamic,' a shariah-compliant full range of Islamic banking services, aiming to offer comprehensive Islamic financial solutions alongside its conventional banking services.

The official inauguration of 'IFIC Islamic' took place on Thursday at the multipurpose hall of IFIC Tower situated at 61, Purana Paltan, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment and chairman of IFIC Bank PLC, inaugurated the service as the chief guest.

Md Khurshid Alam, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion as special guest.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank, delivered the welcome address at the event.

The ceremony was attended by the members of the board of directors of the bank, adviser of the bank Shah A Sarwar, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee Dr Md. Anwar Hosain Molla and other dignitaries. 

From now on customers can avail Islamic banking services from over 1,400 branches and uposhakhas of the country's largest banking network, IFIC Bank PLC.

