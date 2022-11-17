IFIC Bank kicks off 'Remittance Utshob 2022'

IFIC Bank has launched "Remittance Utshob 2022" – a month-long campaign – with an aim to propel the country's remittance inflow.

From now on, IFIC Bank customers will be able to receive their remittances to their accounts seven days a week.

The festival was inaugurated on Wednesday (16 November) at IFIC Tower in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, MD (acting) of IFIC Bank along with deputy managing directors and senior officials from IFIC Bank were present on this occasion.

On behalf of the affiliated money transfer organisations of IFIC Bank Khairul al-Amin, business specialist of MoneyGram Bangladesh, A K M Nazmul Hossain, country representative of Ria Money Transfer Bangladesh, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, Md Shihab Hasan, head of operations of Western Union Bangladesh and other senior officials were present at the event.

IFIC MD Bank Syed Mansur Mostafa (acting), said, "We are ready to deliver remittances to every customer in every corner of Bangladesh quickly, easily and safely.

"IFIC Bank believes that collectively we can take this remittance sector much further."