IFIC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

IFIC Bank PLC has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

This agreement was signed by Shah Alam Sarwar, the Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, and Liza Fahmida, the Director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of Bangladesh Bank, during a ceremony held at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka on 10 December.

Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of the Bangladesh Bank attended the signing ceremony as chief guest. Md Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Firoz Mahmud Islam, Additional Director of the FSSSPD from Bangladesh Bank, Syed Mansur Mustafa, DMD, Md. Zulfiquer Ali Chakder, Head of Correspondent Banking, Joint Venture & Remittance of IFIC Bank was also present among others.

This long-term financing facility denominated in foreign currency is aimed at providing support to private sector firms and export-oriented manufacturing industries.