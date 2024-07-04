IFIC Bank hosts month-long 'Modhumash Utshob 2024' celebration

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its annual 'Modhumash Utshob 2024', a vibrant celebration dedicated to its valued customers and well-wishers. This tradition, eagerly anticipated each year, highlights the bounty of seasonal fruits and promotes a sense of community across the bank's network.

The month-long festivities will take place across all 1400 branches and uposhakhas of IFIC Bank, offering a unique opportunity for customers to engage and enjoy the seasonal delights, reads a press release.

The inaugural celebration was held on 3 July at the Principal Branch, IFIC Tower, honored by the presence of the Additional Managing Director (AMD) Md Nurul Hasnat and Deputy Managing Directors Md Monitur Rahman & Md Rafiqul Islam along with senior officials of IFIC Bank PLC and esteemed customers.

Their presence showed the importance of this event in IFIC Bank's calendar and its commitment to customer engagement.