IFIC Bank hosts month-long 'Modhumash Utshob 2024' celebration

Corporates

Press Release
04 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank hosts month-long 'Modhumash Utshob 2024' celebration

Press Release
04 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its annual 'Modhumash Utshob 2024', a vibrant celebration dedicated to its valued customers and well-wishers. This tradition, eagerly anticipated each year, highlights the bounty of seasonal fruits and promotes a sense of community across the bank's network.

The month-long festivities will take place across all 1400 branches and uposhakhas of IFIC Bank, offering a unique opportunity for customers to engage and enjoy the seasonal delights, reads a press release.

The inaugural celebration was held on 3 July at the Principal Branch, IFIC Tower, honored by the presence of the Additional Managing Director (AMD) Md Nurul Hasnat and Deputy Managing Directors Md Monitur Rahman & Md Rafiqul Islam along with senior officials of IFIC Bank PLC and esteemed customers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Their presence showed the importance of this event in IFIC Bank's calendar and its commitment to customer engagement.

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

13h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1d | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

54m | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

1h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

2h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

2h | Videos