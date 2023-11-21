IFIC Bank hosts financial literacy programme in six branches

IFIC Bank, the largest bank in the country with 1300(+) branches and Uposhakhas, is actively fostering economic self-reliance among women through a range of multi-dimensional activities in their daily lives.

IFIC Bank recently conducted financial literacy programs at its Akahura, Bandarban, Dania, Jashore, Patiya and Poradaha branches. These programs aim to empower and integrate professional women into the banking sector.

These branches became vibrant with the participation of approximately 1,600 women in the event. IFIC Bank is committed to organizing similar programs in all its branches and uposhakhas nationwide to continue promoting financial inclusion for women.