IFIC Bank honours meritorious children of its employees

Meritorious children of IFIC Bank employees were felicitated in recognition of outstanding results in secondary and higher secondary and equivalent O-level, A-level examinations. On this occasion, an event was organised at IFIC Tower on Saturday (4 February).

The managing director and chief executive of the bank, Shah A Sarwar, who was present as the chief guest of the programme, presented awards and certificates to the meritorious students, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Shah Md Moinuddin, Syed Mansur Mustafa, Md Monitur Rahman, head of Human Resource Management KARM Mustafa Kamal along with other senior officials and family members of the invited awardees were also present at the event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award giving ceremony was suspended for the past three years. This year the reception was given to the students who passed in the academic year of 2019, 2020 and 2021. Earlier on 28 January, another ceremony was held to award over a hundred meritorious students as part of the same event.