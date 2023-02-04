IFIC Bank honours meritorious children of its employees

Meritorious children of IFIC Bank employees were felicitated in recognition of their outstanding results in secondary, higher secondary and equivalent O-level, A-level examinations.

On this occasion, an informal event was organised at IFIC Tower in Dhaka on Saturday (4 February), said a press release.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Shah A Sarwar was present at the programme as the chief guest and presented awards and certificates to the meritorious students.

Deputy managing directors- Shah Md Moinuddin, Syed Mansur Mustafa, Md Monitur Rahman, and Head of Human Resource Management KARM Mustafa Kamal along with other senior officials and family members of the invited awardees were also present at the event.

Due to the global corona epidemic, this award giving ceremony was suspended for the past three years. This year the reception was given to the students who passed in the academic years of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Earlier on 28 January, 2023, another ceremony was held to award over a hundred meritorious students as part of the same event.