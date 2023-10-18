IFIC Bank holds workshop on prevention of cervical and breast cancer

18 October, 2023, 03:45 pm
IFIC Bank PLC has organised an employee awareness workshop on the Prevention of Cervical and Breast Cancer among its female employees.  

The workshop was held at IFIC Tower on Monday (16 October) in cooperation with the National Center for Cervical and Breast Cancer Screening and Training (NCCBCST) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), reads a press release. 

Shah Alam Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank greeted all workshop attendees in his inaugural speech. 

He highlighted bank's activity for the health benefits of its employees. 

The workshop was supervised by Colposcopist Dr Sadia Mahbuba Ripa and Dr Quayuma Khanam and Assistant Surgeon Dr Nandini Sarkar and Dr Fahima Chowdhury from BSMMU. Women employees from all branches and uposhakhas of the bank participated in this awareness workshop through virtual platform.
 

