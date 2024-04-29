IFIC Bank holds workshop on 'Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation‘ in Dhaka, Ctg

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest bank of the country in terms of number of branch and uposhakha, has organized day-long workshops on "Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation."

The workshop, held on April 26, 2024 simultaneously at bank's corporate office in Dhaka and in Agrabad, Chittagong was aimed at enhancing awareness among banking professionals in identifying and preventing the circulation of counterfeit currency.

Director of Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA), Md. Shabbirul Alam Chowdhury, and Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank, Tamgid Hossain, graced the occasions as chief guests.

More than 400 employees from various branches across Dhaka and Chittagong regions actively participated in the workshops conducted in a hybrid model.