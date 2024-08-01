IFIC Bank holds a workshop on 'Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation’ in Khulna

Photo: Courtesy
IFIC Bank PLC, the largest banking network in the country with more than 1,400 branches and uposhakhas, organized a day-long workshop on "Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation." The workshop was held recently at a local auditorium in Khulna.  

S.M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Additional Director Md. Monzur Rahman and Joint Director Md. Mizanur Rahman were present as resource persons. William Chowdhury, Head of Currency Management of IFIC Bank, Md. Iftekhar Ahmed, Manager of IFIC Bank Khulna Branch was also present, reads a press release. 

Around 97 officials from Branches and Uposhakhas from Khulna, Jashore, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Narail & Magura districts participated in the workshop.  
 

