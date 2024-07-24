IFIC Bank holds a workshop on 'Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation' in Khulna

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest banking network in the country with more than 1,400 branches and uposhakhas, organized a day-long workshop on "Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation."

The workshop was held on 13 July, at a local auditorium in Khulna, reads a press release.

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office graced the occasion as the chief guest. Additional Director Md Monzur Rahman and Joint Director Md Mizanur Rahman were present as resource persons. William Chowdhury, head of Currency Management of IFIC Bank, Md Zobayer Hossain, manager of IFIC Bank Khulna Branch was also present.

Around hundred officials from Branches and Uposhakhas from Khulna, Jashore, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Narail & Magura districts have participated in the workshop.