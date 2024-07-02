IFIC Bank holds workshop on 'Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation’ in Barishal

Corporates

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 11:20 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank holds workshop on 'Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation’ in Barishal

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 11:20 pm
IFIC Bank holds workshop on &#039;Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation’ in Barishal

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest banking network in the country with more than 1,400 branches and uposhakhas , organised a day-long workshop on "Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation." 

The workshop was held at a local auditorium in Barishal on 29 June, reads a press release.  

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Barishal Office, inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deputy Director Md Faruq Hossain and Assistant Director Md Atiqur Rahman were present as resource persons. William Chowdhury, head of Currency Management of IFIC Bank, Md Zobayer Hossain, manager of IFIC Bank Barishal Branch was also present.

Around 121 employees from Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur & Gopalganj districts participated in the workshop. 

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

5h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

15h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

3h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

1h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

2h | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

4h | Videos