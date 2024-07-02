IFIC Bank holds workshop on 'Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation’ in Barishal

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest banking network in the country with more than 1,400 branches and uposhakhas , organised a day-long workshop on "Fake Note Detection and Prevention of its Circulation."

The workshop was held at a local auditorium in Barishal on 29 June, reads a press release.

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Barishal Office, inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.

Deputy Director Md Faruq Hossain and Assistant Director Md Atiqur Rahman were present as resource persons. William Chowdhury, head of Currency Management of IFIC Bank, Md Zobayer Hossain, manager of IFIC Bank Barishal Branch was also present.

Around 121 employees from Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur & Gopalganj districts participated in the workshop.