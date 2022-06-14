IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of fake notes

IFIC Bank has organised a day-long training on awareness of fake note detection and prevention for its officers Saturday (11 June) at IFIC Bank's head office.

Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Operations & IT of IFIC Bank Ltd, Md Monitur Rahman inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Noor Mohammad Sheikh, director, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy conducted the training programme as chief resource person.

Through the training, hundreds of employees of the bank received various regulatory/compliance areas on fake note detection and prevention of its spread.

Senior officials including Tagore Lakshaman Chandra Ghosh, head of Customer Service Centre, Ahmed Monzurul Hasan Adnan, head of Training Institute, Mukti Chakraborty, head of Currency Management from IFIC Bank Ltd along with other higher officials from the bank were also present during the event.