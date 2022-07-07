IFIC Bank holds month-long training for entrepreneurs

Corporates

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:52 pm

IFIC Bank Ltd has conducted a month-long intensive training programme for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs.

The training programme was held under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) of the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) Project with the support of Bangladesh Bank. 

Presided over by IFIC Bank DMD and Chief Credit Officer Shah Md Moinuddin; and Mohammed Yasin, additional secretary of DEPD (Public), attended the programme as chief guests.

The closing ceremony was held at IFIC Tower on 29 June, reads a press release. 

A number of 24 participants were awarded certificates after the successful completion of month-long training. 

Other guests include Md Jaker Hossain, director (SMESPD) of SME and Special Programmes Department; Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, joint director and DCPC, PIU, SMESPD from Bangladesh Bank; KARM Mostafa Kamal, head of HRMD; A T M Raziur Rahman, head of branches and SME from IFIC Bank along with other guests attended the closing programme. 

The training programme was arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development of the country. IFIC Bank provides loan facilities to trained entrepreneurs for their business development.  
 

