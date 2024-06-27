IFIC Bank holds its 47th AGM 

IFIC Bank holds its 47th AGM 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC held its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

The AGM took place in hybrid mode where the physical presence was at the Officer's Club Dhaka.  

Presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mr. Salman F Rahman MP, the meeting was attended, among other Directors of the Bank Mr. A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Mr. Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, Mr. Shah Monjurul Hoque, Ms. Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Mr. Md. Golam Mostofa, Managing Director Mr. Syed Mansur Mustafa and Company Secretary Mr. Mokammel Hoque. Mr. Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the bank was present virtually.  

In the presence of a good number of Shareholders of the Bank, the AGM approved the audited financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2023 and 5% Stock Dividend for the shareholders. 

Referring to the different challenges and solving issues Mr. Salman F Rahman MP concluded the meeting by expressing the hope that the organization will continue to grow with sincere efforts of all concerned.  

