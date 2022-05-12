IFIC Bank holds 45th AGM

Corporates

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 06:56 pm

IFIC Bank holds 45th AGM

IFIC Bank Limited has held its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) digitally on Thursday (12 May). 

The event was inaugurated with recitation from the holy Quran and a special prayer for the welfare of the people, reads a press release. 

Presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Salman F Rahman MP, the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Directors of the bank ARM Nazmus Sakib, Rabeya Jamali, Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md Zafar Iqbal, ndc, Md Golam Mostofa and Managing Director & CEO of the Bank M Shah Alam Sarwar, Chief Financial Officer Dilip Kumar Mandal and Company Secretary Md Mokammel Hoque. 

In presence of a good number of shareholders of the bank digitally, the AGM approved the audited financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2021 and a 5 % stock dividend for the shareholders.  

The managing director and chief executive officer briefed on the overall activities and planning of the bank. 

The chairman of the bank concluded the event with gratitude after attending various queries of the shareholders on the financial statements. 

 

