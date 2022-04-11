IFIC bank gets international recognition for ISMS

IFIC Bank Limited has achieved internationally recognized ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Shoriful Islam, Head of Business Assurance, Intertek Bangladesh handed over the certificate to Md Monitur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Chief of Information Technology of IFIC Bank Ltd at IFIC Tower in the capital on Sunday ( 11 April), reads a press release.

Senior executives of IFIC bank and a few distinguished guests from Bangladesh Bank were present during this time.

