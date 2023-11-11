IFIC Bank donates blankets to Prime Minister's relief fund

11 November, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 02:03 pm

IFIC Bank donates blankets to Prime Minister's relief fund

11 November, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 02:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC has donated 100,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the underprivileged cold-stricken people in the upcoming winter season.

The donation has been made as part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsobility (CSR) Programme, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank Shah A Sarwar handed over a token blanket to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at an event held at the Ganabhaban in the capital on Friday (10 November).

IFIC Bank, the largest bank in the country with 1330(+) branches and sub-branches, undertakes various humanitarian and philanthropic programs every year to help marginalized communities in the winter season.

