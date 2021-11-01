IFIC Bank donates blankets to PM's Relief Fund

IFIC Bank Limited has recently donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the cold stricken people in the upcoming winter season.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets from Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) of IFIC Bank Shah Md Moinuddin and Nurul Hasnat on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, said a press release by the bank.

The Prime Minister joined the programme through a video conference.