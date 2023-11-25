IFIC Bank, Dhaka University jointly host seminar on eliminating violence against women

25 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 07:57 pm

IFIC Bank, Dhaka University jointly host seminar on eliminating violence against women

IFIC Bank, the largest bank in the country with over 1,330 branches and uposhakhas, recently hosted a day-long seminar on raising awareness to eliminate violence against women in Bangladesh.  

The seminar, conducted in collaboration with the Faculty of Law at the University of Dhaka (DU), coincided with the observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023, reads a press release.

The seminar was conducted by Mahfuza Liza, superintendent of police, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police and Taslima Yasmin, associate professor, department of law, University of Dhaka. 

Participants of the seminar drawn from the department of law of DU and IFIC Bank received an introduction to laws in our country that provide protection against domestic violence. Participants were also introduced with cyberbullying and measures for prevention.

Distinguished faculty members from the Department of Law, DU, including Dr Shima Zaman (acting dean), Dr Md Rahmat Ullah, Dr Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian, and Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, along with senior officials from IFIC Bank PLC including Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD and head of Branch Business, SM Alamgir, head of Legal Affairs attended the event. 
 

