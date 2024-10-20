IFIC Bank conducted 48 Financial Literacy programs across the country

IFIC has successfully completed 48 workshops under its Financial Literacy Programme in September, engaging over 4,000 participants from diverse professions across the nation.

Held in 19 districts across 7 divisions (Dhaka, Barisal, Chattogram, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet), the seminars focused on essential financial topics such as budgeting, savings, and investment.

In collaboration with various educational institutions and government and private organisations, these seminars equipped participants with knowledge on budgeting, saving, investment strategies, credit management, and responsible financial decision making. Expert instructors utilised modern teaching methods to deliver the content effectively.

IFIC is confident that this initiative will significantly contribute to fostering a financially literate society and plans to extend the programme to additional districts in the future.