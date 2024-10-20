IFIC Bank conducted 48 Financial Literacy programs across the country

Corporates

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 09:23 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank conducted 48 Financial Literacy programs across the country

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 09:23 pm
IFIC Bank conducted 48 Financial Literacy programs across the country

IFIC has successfully completed 48 workshops under its Financial Literacy Programme in September, engaging over 4,000 participants from diverse professions across the nation.

Held in 19 districts across 7 divisions (Dhaka, Barisal, Chattogram, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet), the seminars focused on essential financial topics such as budgeting, savings, and investment.

In collaboration with various educational institutions and government and private organisations, these seminars equipped participants with knowledge on budgeting, saving, investment strategies, credit management, and responsible financial decision making. Expert instructors utilised modern teaching methods to deliver the content effectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IFIC is confident that this initiative will significantly contribute to fostering a financially literate society and plans to extend the programme to additional districts in the future.

#corporates / #tbs / #IFIC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

58m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

48m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos