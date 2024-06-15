IFIC Bank clarifies the burglary incident at its Bogula Biman Mor Uposhakha

15 June, 2024
In a press release issued yesterday (14 June), IFIC Bank authorities addressed the burglary incident at its Biman Mor Uposhakha (sub-branch) in Bogura.

"This is for kind information of our esteemed customers and concerned parties that on 13 June, approximately at 2am after midngiht, some miscreants broke open the collapsible gate and iron safe of IFIC Bank's Biman Mor Uposhakha under Bogura sadar upazila and stole Tk29 lakhs," reads the press release.

Members of law enforcement agencies are closely investigating the incident to bring the culprits to book at an early date, it noted, adding, "We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies for the prompt and all out cooperation being extended to us."

The bank authorities assured its customers that this untoward incident will have no bearing whatsoever on their rights and interests which are 100% safe and protected with IFIC including deposits.

They said the normal banking operation of Biman Mor Uposhakha will continue just as before.

The security of Biman Mor Uposhakha is covered under the security management policy of IFIC Bank. The bank noted that they are investigating whether any lapse in standard security measures or negligence of duty may have any connection to this incident.

The press release concluded by stating, "IFIC Bank is always committed to upholding the interest of its customers. We express our deep gratitude to all customers for choosing IFIC Bank for their banking needs and for their unrelenting faith in our service as a bank of choice."

