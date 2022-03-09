IFIC Bank celebrates Women’s Day

TBS Report

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Limited celebrated International Women's Day-2022 on 8 March with the slogan "Konna Jaya Jononi Sohodora, Jibon Jure Hashi Mukhe Thakuk Tara".

All employees of the bank have participated in the event through a webinar session, reads a press release.

The Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Shah A Sarwar has presided over the online session. 

In his speech he describes how the working environment of IFIC has been evolved and how the bank has established itself as an equal opportunity, competition & meritocracy-based organization.

He added that IFIC Bank has successfully managed to establish itself as an icon in banking sector to ensure women empowerment at its best, added the statement. 

Out of all existing branches and uposhakhas, currently 237 business branches and uposhakhas are directly led by female employees. He concluded by asking everyone to discharge responsibilities without fear and favour in all aspect.

Attended by other officials of the bank, the event was also ornamented with speeches from other employees and their actions related to this year's theme of #breakthebias.

In addition, the bank celebrated the Women's Day in different divisions of head office, all branches and uposhakhas all over the country in presence of valued female clients with a cake cutting ceremony.

