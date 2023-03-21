IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in country

Corporates

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in country

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:54 pm
IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in country

IFIC Bank has achieved the milestone of becoming the largest bank in the country with the largest number of branches and sub-branches with unique banking services for people from all walks of life. 

Each of the 1,243 branches and sub-branches spread across the country's districts, upazilas, cities, and villages has one-stop service and full banking services through its own staff, reads a press release. 

On this occasion, a milestone celebration programme was organised at IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Tuesday (21 March).

IFIC Bank MD and Chief Executive Shah A Sarwar, deputy managing directors, and other senior officials of the bank were present on this occasion. 

IFIC's employees from every branch and sub-branches across the country also joined virtually. 

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

10h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

11h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

19m | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

2h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

2h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max