IFIC Bank celebrates becoming largest bank in country

IFIC Bank has achieved the milestone of becoming the largest bank in the country with the largest number of branches and sub-branches with unique banking services for people from all walks of life.

Each of the 1,243 branches and sub-branches spread across the country's districts, upazilas, cities, and villages has one-stop service and full banking services through its own staff, reads a press release.

On this occasion, a milestone celebration programme was organised at IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Tuesday (21 March).

IFIC Bank MD and Chief Executive Shah A Sarwar, deputy managing directors, and other senior officials of the bank were present on this occasion.

IFIC's employees from every branch and sub-branches across the country also joined virtually.