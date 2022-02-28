IFIC Bank CDA Branch relocates to Nasirabad 

IFIC Bank CDA Branch relocates to Nasirabad 

IFIC Bank Ltd CDA Avenue Branch has commenced its services from the newly relocated premise at East Nasirabad. 

The location, adjacent to GEC circle, the commercial hub of Chittagong, brings the branch more closer to the bank's customers, reads a press release.

It started operating on relocated office on Sunday (27 February ). 

IFIC Bank Agrabad Branch Chief Manager Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury presided over the inaugural programme. Premier University Vice Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen attended the programme as Chief Guest. Former Chittagong Development Authority Chairman Abdus Salam was present as Special Guest. 

Local Councilor  Gias Uddin and other local prominent Businessmen along with distinguished customers also attended the programme. 

