IFIC Bank arranges Tree Plantation Program at DEW in Narayanganj

With the aim to build a sustainable environment for Bangladesh through greening, IFIC Bank has taken an initiative to plant more trees around the country.

IFIC Bank arranged a tree plantation program in collaboration with Dockyard & Engineering Works ltd, Narayanganj, on Wednesday (11 October 2023).

Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD & Head of Branch Business, IFIC Bank and Branch Manager of Tanbazar Branch along with other senior officials from both organizations were present during the tree plantation program. From Dockyard & Engineering Works LTD. Commander A T M Rezaul Hasan, GM(Admin) and Commander Md Sabbiur Rahman, GM (Finance) were present there.

Total 52 trees were planted during the Tree Plantation program.