IFIC Bank arranges special screening of 'Chiranjeev Mujib'

Corporates

Press Release
10 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 03:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank arranged a special program for the screening of the full-length film 'Chiranjeev Mujib' based on the 'Unfinished Autobiography' of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This film is powered by Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, reads a press release.

On Thursday (June 8) 2023, the film was screened at Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in the presence of nearly two hundred employees, also screened virtually in 1276 branches & uposhakhas of the bank.

Shah A Sarwar, Hon'ble Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank was present as the chief guest at the event along with Deputy Managing Directors and other officials.

Liton Haider, producer of the film, handed over a poster signed by His Excellency the President Md. Shahabuddin and the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the chief guest.

