IFIC bank approves issuing perpetual bond

IFIC Bank held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday.

The meeting approved the proposal of issuing the bank's first perpetual bond of Tk10,000 million as additional Tier-I capital to meet the regulatory requirement as per BASEL-III through private and public placement, read a press release.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the board of directors of the bank Salman Fazlur Rahman.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Company Secretary Md Mokammel Hoque, and directors of the bank, among other shareholders.