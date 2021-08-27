IFIC bank approves issuing perpetual bond

The meeting was held on Thursday

Logo of IFIC Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of IFIC Bank. Photo: Collected

IFIC Bank held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday.

The meeting approved the proposal of issuing the bank's first perpetual bond of Tk10,000 million as additional Tier-I capital to meet the regulatory requirement as per BASEL-III through private and public placement, read a press release.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the board of directors of the bank Salman Fazlur Rahman.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Company Secretary Md Mokammel Hoque, and directors of the bank, among other shareholders.

