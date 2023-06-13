IFESCU celebrates winning PM's National Award for Tree Plantation

The Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences of Chittagong University (IFESCU) has won the Prime Minister's National Award-2021 for Tree Plantation by conserving a number of endangered species of local trees.

The IFES created a plantation on 9 acres of hilly lands on CU campus in 2019 where 7083 plants of 60 endangered species including Boilam, Bazna, Horinabhata, Uriam, Civit, Banshpata, Paduk, Dholi Garjan and Dharmara were planted. For creating such a plantation the Institute was awarded first prize in Tree Plantation category –A, reads a press release.

Director of IFES Professor Dr Akter Hosen received the award on June 5 on behalf of the Institute. The Institute celebrated the achievement through colorful programs including a rally, placard competition, and tree plantation and seminar com on CU campus on Tuesday (June 13).

Professor Benu Kumer Dey, Pro-Vice Chancellor of CU, inaugurated the daylong programmer and addressed the seminar as chief guest. Professor Dr Khaled Misbahuzzaman of IFESCU presented the keynote presentation in the seminar.

Chaired by Professor Dr Akter Hosen the semianr was also addressed by Mominur Rashid Amin, secretary to the Ministry of Establishment and President of IFESCU Alumni Association, Professor Mustafizur Rahman, president of CU Teachers Association, Dr Abu Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Professor Kamal Hosen and Professor Dr Al Amin, among others.

Professor Akter Hosen, in his speech, said that every student of the Institute has to plant at least 30 trees in the campus and nurse them throughout their 5-year academic career. "This is how the students of the Institute enrich the nature of the university", he added.

"The Institute has been contributing in forestation and conservation of endangered species of trees in the country for the last 40 years", he said adding that the Institute will come up with more research and development programed for conserving the forest of the country.

This is to mention that the IFES of CU was established in 1976. Initially it Institute of Forestry. Incorporating the Environmental Sciences the Institute was reformed as Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences in 1997. The IFES received the PM's National Tree Plantation Award twice earlier.