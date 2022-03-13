IFC recognises Prime Bank as best bank partner for equipment trade in South Asia

For Prime Bank's prominent role in facilitating trade in emerging markets, the bank has been recognised as the "2021 Best Bank Partner for Equipment Trade in South Asia" by International Finance Corporation (IFC), under its Global Trade Finance Programme (GTFP).

Regional Industry Director, FIG, ASIA & Pacific of IFC Allen Forlemu formally handed over the crest to Prime Bank's Managing Director & CEO, Hassan O Rashid in a ceremony held recently at Prime Bank Head Office, Dhaka, reads a press release.

IFC's Country Manager Martin Holtmann, Chief Credit Officer Zahid Yousaf, Principal Banking Specialist Matthew Sander Hosford, Principal Investment Officer Ehsanul Azim and Prime Bank's Additional Managing Director Faisal Rahman and Deputy Managing Director Shams Abdullah Muhaimin were also present on the occasion.