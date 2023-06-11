IFC, BFSA host 10th International Food Safety Forum in Dhaka

International Finance Corporation (IFC) in collaboration with the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) hosted the 10th International Food Safety Forum in Dhaka on Sunday (11 June).

The forum, held under the theme "Keeping Food Safe and Nutritious, Preventing Losses", aims to showcase solutions that ensure safer and more nutritious food for domestic consumers while addressing the issue of food losses, reads a press release.

IFC has been supporting food companies in emerging and developing markets and helping governments enhance food safety control systems for over a decade.

Over the past decade, Bangladesh has experienced significant economic growth, largely driven by the agriculture sector. However, food businesses in the country face increasing sustainability expectations, particularly concerning food safety and security in export markets.

The presence of unsafe and contaminated food poses significant health risks, leading to various diseases such as diarrheal diseases and cancer. These health impacts have far-reaching economic consequences. For instance, in Dhaka city alone, the annual economic losses from just six diseases are estimated to amount to $1.65 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Recognising the vital role of the agriculture sector, the government of Bangladesh has made its development a top priority. To support this effort, the World Bank and IFC are actively investing in substantial projects. One such project is the Livestock and Dairy Development Project, which has received a $500 million loan allocation with a specific focus on enhancing food safety along livestock value chains.

The 10th International Food Safety Forum serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among stakeholders. The event brings together IFC's active and potential clients, key decision makers in the food production industry, policymakers, manufacturers, tourism companies, retailers, cold chain logistics providers, consumer organisations, and other stakeholders in the agribusiness sector in Bangladesh. This forum aims to foster connections and facilitate collaboration among participants.

IFC and BFSA are committed to driving improvements in food safety, security, and quality in Bangladesh, and through events like the International Food Safety Forum, they seek to strengthen the country's food value chains and build the capacity of governments to ensure the well-being of consumers and the sustainable growth of the food industry.

"There is no question that food safety is critical for health and for economic development. When we talk about food safety and preventing food loss, we are talking about our future and the future of our children. Food safety and reduced food losses can only be ensured with the active participation of the private sector, and partnership with the public sector, and we must work together if we are to achieve our goals," said Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC director of Global Manufacturing' Agribusiness and Services (MAS).

"Food wastage is very high across the value chain – in harvesting, storage, logistics, and retail. Helping farmers and businesses move to modern practices and improve connection to markets will make them more productive, enhance income opportunities, and improve resource efficiency. IFC will support these important changes by working with key stakeholders and will continue to facilitate private investments in the sector, support the companies in their aspirations to expand production, build better supply chains, access new markets, and prevent food losses," said Martin Holtmann, IFC country manager for Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

"What we have heard here today can help smaller suppliers put in place the food safety and food loss & waste prevention management systems that they need to move into bigger markets. We are also sure the information has been valuable for policymakers working on regulations to support and protect food systems," said Ernst Bethe, Agribusiness advisory manager for Asia, IFC.