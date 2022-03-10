IFC awards Bank Asia ‘Best Bank Partner for Climate Trade in South Asia’

Corporates

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 06:00 pm

Related News

IFC awards Bank Asia ‘Best Bank Partner for Climate Trade in South Asia’

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 06:00 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bank Asia has recently been given the "Best Bank Partner for Climate Trade in South Asia" award by International Finance Corporation (IFC) in recognition of its efforts in reducing environmental externalities and risk perceptions with investing in green finance.

Allen Forlemu, regional industry director, FIG Asia Pacific of IFC handed over the award to Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia at the capital, reads a press release.

Martin Holtmann, IFC's country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan; SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing director and Md Zia Arfin, SEVP & head of int'l division of Bank Asia along with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.  

Banking

Bank Asia / IFC Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

3h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

2h | Videos
Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

2h | Videos
Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

2h | Videos
Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh