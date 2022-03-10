IFC awards Bank Asia ‘Best Bank Partner for Climate Trade in South Asia’

Bank Asia has recently been given the "Best Bank Partner for Climate Trade in South Asia" award by International Finance Corporation (IFC) in recognition of its efforts in reducing environmental externalities and risk perceptions with investing in green finance.

Allen Forlemu, regional industry director, FIG Asia Pacific of IFC handed over the award to Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia at the capital, reads a press release.

Martin Holtmann, IFC's country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan; SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing director and Md Zia Arfin, SEVP & head of int'l division of Bank Asia along with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.