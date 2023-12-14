iFarmer appreciated suppliers' phenomenal role in ensuring profit for farmers.

iFarmer Supply Chain Partner Meet 2023 has recently been organized to recognize the phenomenal role of the suppliers in making farmers' lives easier and more comfortable.

The event was held on recently at the Grand Darbar located on Jashore Rail Road to show appreciation for the contribution of 158 registered suppliers in the region.

In the supply chain partner meet, sincere gratitude was expressed to the iFarmer's suppliers who have fulfilled their responsibilities with sincerity and have already established themselves as successful partners of the company. At the same time, they were recognized for working hard to sell the agricultural produces cultivated by the farmers in the market at a fair price by getting associated with the collection centers. As part of this event, certificates of recognition were awarded to the suppliers.

The event shed light on how to make iFarmer's operations easier, more convenient and faster in the future. Besides, the event discussed in details about the ways to ensure smooth running of the suppliers' activities and bring the farmers under a wider range of services.

Tahmid Hasan, Vice President of Supply Chain of iFarmer, was present as the chief guest at the event. In addition, Rabiul Islam, senior agricultural marketing officer (in charge), Office of Agriculture Marketing Department (Jashore), was present as a special guest.

Tahmid Hasan, Vice President of Supply Chain of iFarmer, said, "iFarmer is working tirelessly to enrich the overall experience of the farmers of the country. Suppliers and other partners have immense contribution in making this endeavor successful and convenient. We are very pleased to recognize the hard work of suppliers through this event today. iFarmer's efforts to make the lives of Bangladeshi farmers easier and modernize the country's agriculture sector will continue."

It is mentionable that iFarmer is working to ensure food security for the country by providing all kinds of agriculture-related advice to the farmers including fertilizers, pesticides & weather forecast and making the agricultural sector of Bangladesh modern and up-to-date. For the benefit of the farmers, the company has brought in agricultural machinery within their reach with assurance of inspection, purchase and all-round service in addition to expert advice on agriculture. Besides, they are providing a wide range of services related to finance to the farmers.

iFarmer has even developed a supplier network across the country in order to sell agricultural produces cultivated by farmers at a fair price. And through these collaborations, farmers are getting an opportunity to reduce costs and increase their profits. At the moment, the organization is working relentlessly for more than 1 lakh registered farmers of the country.