Ifad, Gov conclude loan negotiation for Tk7,214cr-project to transform agriculture

Corporates

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Ifad, Gov conclude loan negotiation for Tk7,214cr-project to transform agriculture

The five-year programme will be financed by loans of $43 million from Ifad and $500 million from the World Bank, and a commitment of $800 million by Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 10:22 pm
Ifad, Gov conclude loan negotiation for Tk7,214cr-project to transform agriculture

A loan negotiation for financing a Tk7,214cr programme to promote crop diversification, entrepreneurship, and climate resilience was concluded on Wednesday.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad) conducted the negotiation with the Economic Relations Department (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance for the "Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience (PARTNER)", co-financed by the World Bank.

On receiving approval from IFAD's executive board, PARTNER will ensure food and nutrition security for five million people in rural Bangladesh.

On approval, PARTNER will be implemented nationwide by seven departments of the Ministry of Agriculture to bring a major transformational shift in the agricultural sector through interventions spanning extension, research, infrastructure, and marketing.

Proposed activities include the introduction of digital smart cards to provide effective extension services, improved export opportunities for high-value crops, promotion of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), and investments to install improved laboratory and testing facilities for agricultural products. The project will seek to improve the agriculture sector's resilience to climate change over the long term by improving irrigation systems and demonstrating climate-smart practices to smallholder farmers.

The loan negotiation was led by Md Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of ERD, and Arnoud Hameleers, Ifad country director for Bangladesh.

"This programme will play a pivotal role in rural transformation in Bangladesh, and Ifad looks forward to collaborating with its longstanding partners, Bangladesh and the World Bank, to successfully implement PARTNER and support the country's efforts to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth," said Arnoud Hameleers.

The five-year programme will be financed by loans of $43 million from Ifad and $500 million from the World Bank, and a commitment of $800 million by Bangladesh.

IFAD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

13h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

11h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

4h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

3h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

5h | TBS Stories
Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan