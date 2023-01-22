Ifad Autos launches two new commercial vehicles

Ifad Autos Ltd, the local assembler and distributor of Ashok Leyland, launches two commercial vehicles - pickup van Phoenix and minibus MiTR. Ashok Leyland President Amandeep Singh, its Head of SAARC Sujan Roy, Ifad Group Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, Vice Chairmen Tanveer Ahmed, Taskeen Ahmed and Tashfeen Ahmed, Advisor Parvez Sajjad and others were present at the event. Photo: Courtesy

Ifad Autos Ltd, the local assembler and distributor of Ashok Leyland, has launched two commercial vehicles - pickup van Phoenix and minibus MiTR.

The new minibus, equipped with all the modern features and air-conditioning system, would be a good choice for office, factory, and school commuting as well as for tourists, according to Ifad officials.

Ashok Leyland is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India. The Ifad plant in Bangladesh is making the body of two new commercial vehicles.

Ashok Leyland President Amandeep Singh, its Head of SAARC Sujan Roy, Ifad Group Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, Vice Chairmen Tanveer Ahmed, Taskeen Ahmed and Tashfeen Ahmed, Advisor Parvez Sajjad and a number of corporate leaders were present at the product launching ceremony at a city hotel recently.

The minibus MiTR's 118 horsepower engine produces best-in-class power with mileage to carry 24 passengers. Phoenix is the strongest cargo carrier in the 9 feet 8-inch-long body segment as it produces 80 horsepower and 190 NM torque while it consumes a liter of diesel to run 12-14 kilometers.

The company is targeting small, medium, and large businesses across the country as the pickup van customers as its turning circle radius is as small as 5.5 meters which helps it rule the narrow roads.

Ifad Autos provides a five-year warranty for the vehicles.