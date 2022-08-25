'IELTS and UK Education Expo 2022' to be held at British Council Bangladesh 

Corporates

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 07:00 pm

AHZ Associates in cooperation with British Council Bangladesh and HSBC is going to organise the IELTS and UK Education Expo 2022 to cooperate with higher study aspirants.  

The expo will take place at British Council Bangladesh from 11am to 5pm on Saturday (27 August), reads a press release.

The programme will be open to everyone who wants to pursue their higher education in the United Kingdom, the release added. 

Multiple number of British universities will be there as a partner of AHZ Associates. 

The prospective students can register themselves for the IELTS and can enjoy 100% cash back from AHZ Associates. 

The bank will also assist the intended students with opening their student account file. 

AHZ Associates will assist them to choose the best university for them, select the right course, and acquire an early acceptance letter.

British Council Bangladesh

