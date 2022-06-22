IELTS and UK Education Expo 2022 to be held on 25 June

AHZ Associates, British Council IELTS Bangladesh, and HSBC are going to organise ''IELTS and UK Education Expo 2022'' at British Council Bangladesh, Fuller Road, Dhaka.

The IELTS and UK Education Expo will take place on Saturday (25 June) from 11am to 7pm, reads a press release.

The programme will be open to everyone who wants to pursue their higher education in the United Kingdom.

Multiple numbers of UK University Delegates will be there at the event and prospective students will get the chance to submit their desired universities application on the spot for September 2022, January 2023 and September 2023 intake respectively.

The prospective students can register themselves for the IELTS instantly with the help of our proud partner the British Council IELTS.

There is an opportunity to avail of 100% IELTS registration fees cash back from AHZ Associates and HSBC whoever will participate in IELTS and UK Education Expo 2022.

The HSBC bank will also be participating to support the intended students with opening their student files. AHZ Associates will provide 100% free end-to-end services to the students and also guide them in choosing the right university as well as the right courses with the Offer in Principle.

