IEEE CUET case-solving competitions complete first round

07 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
IEEE CUET case-solving competitions complete first round

The first round of the national case-solving competitions titled "Face the Case 2.0" organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) branch was completed on Sunday (7 May). 

A total of 842 undergraduate students with 301 teams from 35 universities participated in the competitions. The first roundresults of the 1st round will be published on 10 May, said a press release.

IEEE is the world's largest professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering-based in the US, giving access and platform to thousands of research papers, sessions, seminars and competitions.

This is a "case solving" competition where participants are to find sustainable and yet feasible solutions to the given cases. The cases are basically based on current global and national issues. This event initiated its journey in CUET in May 2020.

IEEE CUET student branch, one of its prominent branches, has always been active in their works and attempts to engage students in technology and investing in their future careers.

There will be three phases in the competition - 1st phase (22 April-6 May), 2nd phase (10-11 May) and the final round will be held on 26 May in CUET campus. The top teams from the selection phase will move on to the final round to face the judges where they will be giving a live presentation. The winning teams will receive exciting prizes from IEEE CUET Student Branch. 

The Business Standard is the media partner of the event.  
 

