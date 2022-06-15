IDRA Chairman Mosharraf resigns

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 01:18 pm

Dr M Mosharraf Hossain, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), has submitted his resignation letter following anti-corruption actions against him.

The Ministry of Finance's Financial Institutions Division (FID) Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah confirmed the development and said updates would be communicated through the website soon.

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC), earlier this month, served Mosharraf a notice to submit the wealth statements of himself and his family members within 21 working days.

Previously, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit informed the ACC that they found around Tk42 crore to have been deposited in some bank accounts of Mosharraf, his family members and firms in the last few years.

And, the ACC suspects that Mosharraf amassed the wealth abusing his post at the insurance regulator.

Mosharraf, a chartered accountant having over two-decades of experience in insurance and investment industries, joined the IDRA as a member in 2018 and later he was promoted as its chairman in 2020.

