Idra bans appointment of former Fareast Life Insurance CEO in other companies

Corporates

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:18 pm

Related News

Idra bans appointment of former Fareast Life Insurance CEO in other companies

The ban was imposed by the insurance authority following allegations that Hemayet Ullah was working as an advisor to another insurance company

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:18 pm
Idra bans appointment of former Fareast Life Insurance CEO in other companies

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra) on Tuesday imposed a prohibition on the appointment of Md Hemayet Ullah, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Fareast Life Insurance, to any other insurance company.

The ban was imposed by the insurance authority following allegations that Hemayet Ullah was working as an advisor to another insurance company.

In the ban order, the insurance regulator said it has found proof of many allegations of financial and other irregularities and mismanagement against Hemayet, which hurt the interest of the policyholders and the insurer itself.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had earlier sued Hemayet for accumulating wealth beyond the known sources of income and submitting false asset statements. The once-an-influential executive in the life insurance industry is under a travel ban too.

The banned order also read that he will not be appointed to any other company until the allegations against him and the ongoing activities of the ACC are resolved.

Earlier, the regulatory authority removed Hemayet Ullah from the post of CEO at Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company over the same ground.

The Insurance Act 2010 empowered Idra to oust CEOs and directors of insurance companies to protect the interest of policyholders alongside saving the companies from any deterioration.

Earlier this month, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) restructured Fareast Islami Life's board of directors by ousting all the existing directors and appointing 10 renowned professionals as independent directors.

The new board has been assigned to set up an audit committee comprising independent directors as per corporate governance code 2018, take initiatives to reform the top management, and try to bring back its embezzled money within six months.

Besides, the new board will take steps against those who committed financial crimes and embezzled money from the company in the last 10 years.

A year ago, the stock market regulator appointed A Wahab & Co Chartered Accountants as a special auditor to look into the company's financial statements for 2016, 2017, and 2018.

BSEC found that around Tk2,700 crores had been embezzled by the company's controlling directors.

Also, there are allegations that the company does not meet the claims of its customers duly. As a result, customers suffer even after their policies mature.

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

8h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

11h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

12h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

1h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

1h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

1h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 